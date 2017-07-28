  • STV
Neil Lennon: British best despite Lithuanian 'bargains'

Daryn MacRae

The Hibernian boss has now set his sights on snapping up homegrown players.

Bargain hunt: Lennon is still looking to add to his squad.
Bargain hunt: Lennon is still looking to add to his squad. SNS

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has set his sights on homegrown signings after snapping up two Lithuanians.

The Easter Road boss completed deals for Juventus midfielder Vykintas Slivka and his international colleague Deivydas Matulevicius from Belgian side Royal Mouscron this month.

Lennon said he prefers to buy British, however, and will press ahead with adding homegrown talent.

Asked if further forays into the eastern European market are to be expected, Lennon - who is trying to persuade Anthony Stokes to return to Edinburgh - said: "I hope not. We're still looking to bring homegrown players in.

"Ideally, when you're signing someone you want to bring in British-type players for the mentality side of it, because they know the Scottish culture and environment very well.

"We've brought in the two Lithuanians that were affordable and had the quality that we were looking for. But it's not like we're scouting round the whole of Europe to bring players in."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1394205-neil-lennon-urges-stokes-to-rediscover-best-form-at-hibs/ | default

Meanwhile, Lennon has been impressed by his summer signing Simon Murray after the former Dundee United frontman bagged a hat-trick against Arbroath on Tuesday night.

"It was fantastic to get a hat-trick in his second competitive game at home," said Lennon.

"They were good goals as well and it will do his confidence the world of good, not that he needed it because he's been playing very well.

"Can he become someone who scores prolifically? Yeah, why not? We're not comparing him to Jason, they are different types."

He added: "Simon is quite happy to go beyond and stretch teams. His movement is very good and he is incredibly fit.

"He always seems to be in the right place to score goals. He's already got a couple of tap-ins, which are my favourite goals because we don't get enough players in the box for my liking.

"He's only been in the professional game for a short time but his rise has been very quick and that's all down to him, his dedication and his hunger. It's important he maintains that hunger and pushes on."

Matulevicius and Slivka could make their debuts against Alloa on Saturday in the final round of Betfred Cup group stage fixtures after receiving international clearance to complete their Easter Road moves, but Danny Swanson is suspended.

