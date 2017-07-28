Kilmarnock sign former Motherwell forward Lee Erwin

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year deal after being released by Leeds United.

Lee Erwin: The 22-year-old returns to Scottish football. SNS

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of striker Lee Erwin on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who negotiated his release from English Championship side Leeds United earlier in the week, has returned to Scotland after beginning his career at Motherwell.

The forward failed to hold down a regular starting berth at Elland Road after leaving the Steelmen in 2015.

He enjoyed successful loan spells at Bury and Oldham Athletic, however, finishing last season as the Latics' top goalscorer.

Erwin will be reunited with former Fir Park teammate Dom Thomas, who joined Lee McCulloch's side on a three-year contract earlier this month.