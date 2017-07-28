Celtic fined by UEFA over display of illicit banner

The £20,000-plus penalty also covers the blocking of stairways during match against Linfield.

Empty seats: The Green Brigade section was closed for the Rosenborg game. SNS

Celtic have been fined more than £20,000 by UEFA after the display of an illicit banner during the Champions League second round qualifier with Linfield at Parkhead.

European football's governing body also upheld a charge over blocked stairways against the Scottish champions but have dropped proceedings on a kit infringement offence.

In a move backed by manager Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic board closed the section of the stadium where the the Green Brigade reside for their next two home games after the Linfield win.

The club cited "serious incidents of unsafe behaviour".

Speaking before Wednesday's match with Rosenborg, Rodgers said: "The political element is not acceptable. There are platforms for that outside of football, take that somewhere else, it is not for inside Celtic Park."

"My message is they are absolutely brilliant in their support, in their enthusiasm, they think about Celtic from their first waking moments and the energy is great.

"But we don't need to go down the other route. Stick to football and supporting the team you love."