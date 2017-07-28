Hearts sign Liverpool defender on season-long loan
Connor Randall, 21, is the sixth new arrival at Tynecastle this summer.
Hearts have completed the signing of Liverpool defender Connor Randall on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old is the sixth new arrival at Tynecastle this summer as manager Ian Cathro continues to revamp his squad.
Versatile full-back Randall has made three first-team appearances for the Anfield side, with his Premier League debut coming in April last year when Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-1.
His signing follows a similar loan deal for Manchester City defender Ashley Smith-Brown, and supplements the permanent additions of Kyle Lafferty, Christophe Berra, Michael Smith and Rafal Grzelak.