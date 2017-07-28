Rodgers: No place for third 'top striker' at Celtic

Manager says lack of competition in Scottish football will stop him signing another attacker.

Brendan Rodgers says a lack of competition in Scottish football may stop him adding a third "top striker" to his squad.

With both Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele unavailable the Parkhead boss was left short of attacking options for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Rosenborg.

Tom Rogic stepped in as an auxiliary forward but Celtic struggled to break down the visitors.

When asked why he has not added a third forward to his ranks, Rodgers pointed to concerns upon the duo's return.

"It's the dynamic of the squad," he said. "With all due respect to Scottish football you can't have three top strikers here.

"You're not playing in the Premier League down south or another competitive league.

"But you cannot bring in another top striker because the dynamics just would not work with how we play and the model of how we play."

He added: "It's just not going to suit us, it is unfortunate but these things you have to take.

"It's never going to go smoothly."

The Northern Irishman added another frontman will become a priority should the duo remained sidelined long-term.

"Our idea is to maybe get one other player in before the window but of course this period now between the games is very difficult to get anyone in," he said.

"I'm not one for stockpiling players, I won't just bring one in for the sake of it.

"(He) needs to be the right quality and right within the dynamic of our team. If we can't do that before Wednesday then we'll have to find another solution."