Rangers forward O'Halloran joins St Johnstone
Michael O'Halloran has re-signed for St Johnstone on a loan deal until January.
The 26-year-old joined Rangers last year but has failed to make an impact at the Ibrox club.
Towards the end of last season, O'Halloran was disciplined by manager Pedro Caixinha after failing to appear for an under-20s match.
The player was made to train away from the senior team.
O'Halloran previously enjoyed two years at McDiarmid Park.