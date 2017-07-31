Neil McCann gets wish of another crack at United in cup

Dundee and Dundee United will battle it out again after their League Cup group stage clash.

Neil McCann: Dundee boss determined to make amends. SNS

Dundee manager Neil McCann got his wish of another crack at Dundee United after the sides were paired in the Betfred Cup second round.

The draw for the last 16 was made just minutes after United had beaten their rivals on penalties.

The Tangerines secured top spot in Group C after winning the bonus point penalty shootout 4-3 following a pulsating 1-1 draw.

The reward for their endeavours was another visit to Dens Park next month and Dundee boss McCann is confident his team will exact revenge when they meet again.

McCann said: "Ultimately we haven't won the group but I thought we did more than enough to win the game.

"First half I wasn't happy with elements of our play, we allowed McMullan to come short off us.

"But we addressed it and towards the latter stages you could hear United asking how long to go, so we knew we were forcing the issue."

He added: "Ultimately it's about getting through. When I went into the dressing room it was quiet and I said 'I want another crack at them'.

"We got one, that's why there was a cheer going up. That's not being disrespectful or arrogant, it's just a fantastic game to be involved in.

"It was a great advert for Scottish football, two sides going hammer and tongs, the colour, the atmosphere."

United boss Ray McKinnon has no qualms about making the short walk along Tannadice Street again.

"I would rather it was at Tannadice but listen, they have nothing to fear coming here," he said.

"It will be a tough game again, Dundee are a good side but we have shown we can go out there and play.

"And hopefully we will have James Keatings. Scott McDonald will have had another ten days' training, Willo Flood has only had one game, 60 minutes, with the kids.

"If we can get these people back fit we will come back here with a stronger squad."