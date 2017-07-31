Hearts' next four games 'make or break', says Berra

Head coach Ian Cathro has been under intense pressure since Saturday's Betfred Cup exit.

Christophe Berra: Hearts captain says club are entering crucial spell. SNS

Hearts captain Christophe Berra believes the first four league games of the season will be "make or break".

His comments come as head coach Ian Cathro faces increasing pressure after the Tynecastle club's League Cup exit.

Cathro was booed by a large section of the home support following Saturday's penalty shoot-out defeat at home to Dunfermilne as Hearts spiralled out of the cup before a ball has been kicked in league action.

Berra, who took on the captaincy following his arrival from Ipswich this summer, understands the fans' frustrations and believes a run of four consecutive away trips to kick off the new campaign will be key to any turnaround in fortunes.

"The players know that, and the manager knows that at the moment the results are not not good enough," said Berra.

"Hearts are a big club in Scotland and, especially at home, we need to be running over the top of teams.

"At the moment we are not doing that. The only way we can turn their opinions around is by winning games."

He added: "We need to buck up our ideas quickly, work together as a team and, if we do, things can change. But that is down to us and the management.

"We have four tough away games but that is football for you. These games, they either make you or break you and hopefully they will be the making of us."

With Tynecastle undergoing renovation work before the new main stand is finished the embattled club face the daunting prospect of trips to Celtic, Kilmarnock, Rangers and Motherwell before their first home game with Aberdeen on September 9.

"First and foremost, on paper we have a good squad but that doesn't count really once you cross that white line," said the Scotland international.

"We need big characters and to show more on the pitch. The only way we are going to win over the fans is by winning games. But we have a good squad, we have good players and should be doing better."