Kilmarnock bring back Scotland defender Gordon Greer
The 36-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Blackburn Rovers last season.
Kilmarnock have brought Scotland international defender Gordon Greer back to the club for a second spell.
The 36-year-old centre-half has been a free agent since leaving relegated English Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.
Greer - capped 11 times for Scotland - played for the Rugby Park club between 2003 and 2007.
He then turned out for Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town and Brighton and Hove Albion.