Shaun Maloney holds talks over coaching role at Celtic

The 34-year-old attacker had been expected to join Aberdeen on a playing contract.

Shaun Maloney: Former Celtic player made trip to Lennoxtown. SNS

Shaun Maloney has spent the day at Lennoxtown holding talks over a coaching role at Celtic.

Scott Brown revealed his former teammate had paid a visit to the club's training ground outside Glasgow to discuss the club's under 20s position.

The role is vacant after Jim McGuinness quit for a job in the Chinese Super League at Beijing Sinobo last month.

"The wee man would be brilliant," said Brown. "I had some great playing times with Shaun, he was here when I first came and was here underneath Lenny (Neil Lennon).

'He would be brilliant, would bring a lot of class. He works well and is willing to learn. He's a great guy.

'He was in today, seeing the facilities and the gaffer's coaching, I am sure he hasn't forgotten too much about Lennoxtown, though."

The 34-year-old had looked set to join Aberdeen before the deal stalled over injury concerns.

He was a top signing target for the Dons this transfer window but it is understood Maloney flagged up the small injury concern to Aberdeen, which the club and the player are investigating.

Meanwhile, Brown says the bar has been set even higher for Celtic's players this time round as the club chase a seventh consecutive league title.

They completed an undefeated treble in Brendan Rodgers' first season in charge at Parkhead, yet only managed to meet five of the seven targets set by the manager at the start of the campaign.

He said: "We have set a few more than last season so let's see if we can hit them all.

"Every month we sit down and see if we have hit our stats, whether its goals or possession.

"We need to try to hit the ones we didn't hit last season. But the main thing for us is winning the league yet again and going for seven in a row, that's our first and foremost."