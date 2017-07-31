Lee Wallace happy to have support of Rangers' old heads

Manager Pedro Caixinha had claimed he has a group of five captains at Ibrox.

Rangers captain Lee Wallace is happy to have the support of four other leaders as the Ibrox club plan a title challenge.

Pedro Caixinha has added the experience of Portuguese international Bruno Alves and Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans to a squad already boasting the CVs of veteran forward Kenny Miller and Croatian playmaker Niko Kranjcar.

This led the manager to claim that, while Wallace would remain as skipper, he now has a group of five on-field captains.

Wallace, however, is fine with the added pressure and ready to lean on the players Caixinha picked out as leaders for assistance.

"I'm not so sure it's to help me or if I want less pressure on me," said Wallace.

"If anything I want more pressure, more demand, more scrutiny. Fortunately, I have four older guys with better experience than me, better CVs than me that I can lean on.

"It's important we have the qualities within those five individuals and that can only help us moving forward.

"I think I'm one of the club's only captains not to win a major honour in this club's history. So that's part of my motivation."

The Light Blues finished 39 points behind Celtic in third place last season and began this campaign with a shock Europa League defeat against Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg.

Wallace admits they cannot ignore the size of the gap last time out but must look to challenge for the title.

The left back said: "Obviously we take last season into consideration. We are well aware of the task and we are well aware of how far off it we were.

"But our mindset won't change as Rangers players and that's to win every single game home or away and win every competition that we enter.

"We can't settle for any less than that, it has to be the target. If we approach every game with that mentality, we will definitely finish off stronger than we did last season."