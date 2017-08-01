Hearts head coach Ian Cathro leaves club after cup exit

The Tynecastle club confirmed his departure in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Ian Cathro: The 31-year-old leaves with immediate effect. SNS Group

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has left the club.

The Tynecastle club confirmed his departure on Tuesday morning.

Cathro has been under huge pressure following a string of disappointing results.

Fans had been calling for the 31-year-old's head after a 2-2 draw with Dunfermline on Saturday dumped Hearts out the League Cup.

A club statement read: "Craig Levein, Hearts' director of football, has confirmed that head coach Ian Cathro will leave the club with immediate effect.

"The board wishes it to be known that this was a very difficult decision, reluctantly made, as every member of the board recognises that Ian is an extremely talented young coach with a very bright future ahead of him.

"We thank Ian for all of his efforts and wish him well in the future."

Hearts begin their Premiership campaign away to Celtic on Saturday.

The club said: "A further statement will be made tomorrow in relation to management plans for this weekend's Ladbrokes Premiership match against Celtic and longer term."