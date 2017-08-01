  • STV
  • MySTV

Ian Cathro: Key reasons for Hearts head coach's downfall

Daryn MacRae

The 31-year-old's time in charge has come to an end after almost nine months.

Time up: Ian Cathro leaves Hearts after League Cup exit.
Time up: Ian Cathro leaves Hearts after League Cup exit. SNS

Ian Cathro's time at Hearts has come to an end after almost nine months in charge.

We look at the key points behind the 31-year-old's Tynecastle downfall.

The results

Football is a results business and, as such, a manager is judged by them. Cathro's results were awful.

The Scot began with a 2-0 defeat away to Rangers in his first game results rarely picked up from there.

Of the 22 Premiership matches he was in charge last term his side lost 13, drew four and won five, missing out on Europe in the process.

A Scottish Cup exit to Hibernian only exasperated the Gorgie faithful further.

Patience finally ran out when the side crashed out of the League Cup group stage this month.

January signings: Malaury Martin and Esmael Goncalves remain, but six of the nine January signings have left Hearts.
January signings: Malaury Martin and Esmael Goncalves remain, but six of the nine January signings have left Hearts. SNS

The signing policy

Guided by director of football Craig Levein, Cathro's squad was restructured in January as nine new signings arrived in Edinburgh.

Of the nine, only three remain - Aaron Hughes, Ismael Goncalves and Malaury Martin - as the club acknowledged an experiment gone wrong.

A patchwork arrangement of international journeymen, untested youngsters and out-of-shape mavericks combined with a new manager in his first job was always set to be hard going and so it proved.

Six further reinforcements arrived this summer as Levein tried to give his prodigy the chance to turn it around.

A bedding in period was required but never arrived as the Tynecastle outfit spiralled out of the Betfred Cup to part-time opposition.

Kyle Lafferty may in time add goals and Christophe Berra steel to the back four but unfortunately for Cathro he will not be there to reap the rewards.

Ian Cathro and Craig Levein set about revamping Hearts' style after Robbie Neilson left.
Ian Cathro and Craig Levein set about revamping Hearts' style after Robbie Neilson left. SNS

The playing style

Heralded as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe upon his unveiling, Ian Cathro set about revamping Hearts' playing style.

A 4-1 win against Rangers at Tynecastle when his side overwhelmed their opponents with a high-tempo display created optimism about what lay ahead.

That performance was about as good as it got, however, as Hearts rarely hit those heights again.

Various formations were tried in vain as Cathro desperately sought a winning formula but with so many new faces in his ranks, it was a battle the head coach was never likely to win.

Frustration: A Hearts scarf lies on the pitch after Hibs' 3-1 derby win.
Frustration: A Hearts scarf lies on the pitch after Hibs' 3-1 derby win. SNS

Relationship with the media

A tidal wave of comment was generated upon Cathro's appointment, as former players had their say on all aspects of the 31-year-old - from his people skills and personality traits to his track record.

He never really managed to stem the flow, with his peculiar press conferences only adding to the scrutiny he faced.

After a Scottish Cup 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers, Cathro engaged in a particularly awkward interview, while he often cut a disconsolate and timid figure post-match.

The former Valencia assistant was up against it from the start but one of management's key tenets is communication and he failed to make best use of it throughout his time in the hot seat.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.