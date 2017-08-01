  • STV
  • MySTV

Hibs' Scottish Cup hero aims to make mark in league

Daryn MacRae

Captain David Gray will play in the Scottish Premiership for the first time this season.

David Gray: Cup hero Gray believes Hibs can challenge at the top end of the league table
David Gray: Cup hero Gray believes Hibs can challenge at the top end of the league table SNS

Hibs' Scottish Cup hero David Gray is looking to make his mark in the Premiership with the Easter Road club.

The captain headed an injury time winner in the 2016 final against Rangers as Hibs claimed their first Scottish Cup since 1902.

Now, the 29-year-old full back, set for his first season of top-flight football since joining from Burton Albion in 2014, has turned his focus to ensuring Neil Lennon's side do more than just survive this season.

The Edinburgh-born defender said: "The three seasons I have been back in Scotland playing for Hibs has been the best decision of my career, definitely.

"It kick-started my career again and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to come back up and obviously it is fairy tale stuff with what happened in the cup final.

"I think I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when I say that it was a special day that we will never forget."

He continued: "But it is back to the matter in hand, we had to make sure we got back into the top league and we managed to do that.

"Now we are in this position we want to make the most of it. It has been a long hard three seasons in the Championship.

"This will be the first time that I have played in the top league so coming back up to Hibs in the Championship, I knew they were a massive club and it was the right move for me a the time."

Gray added: "It was a case of getting up as quickly as possible.

"A feel-good factor has been developing over a couple of years and winning the promotion has been a good thing, the season tickets are at a record high and I think we are just waiting for the season to start.

"We know it is a step-up in leagues but we know we have a squad more than capable of challenging at the top end of the table rather than at the bottom, that's for sure."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.