Hibs' Scottish Cup hero aims to make mark in league

Hibs' Scottish Cup hero David Gray is looking to make his mark in the Premiership with the Easter Road club.

The captain headed an injury time winner in the 2016 final against Rangers as Hibs claimed their first Scottish Cup since 1902.

Now, the 29-year-old full back, set for his first season of top-flight football since joining from Burton Albion in 2014, has turned his focus to ensuring Neil Lennon's side do more than just survive this season.

The Edinburgh-born defender said: "The three seasons I have been back in Scotland playing for Hibs has been the best decision of my career, definitely.

"It kick-started my career again and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to come back up and obviously it is fairy tale stuff with what happened in the cup final.

"I think I speak on behalf of everyone at the club when I say that it was a special day that we will never forget."

He continued: "But it is back to the matter in hand, we had to make sure we got back into the top league and we managed to do that.

"Now we are in this position we want to make the most of it. It has been a long hard three seasons in the Championship.

"This will be the first time that I have played in the top league so coming back up to Hibs in the Championship, I knew they were a massive club and it was the right move for me a the time."

Gray added: "It was a case of getting up as quickly as possible.

"A feel-good factor has been developing over a couple of years and winning the promotion has been a good thing, the season tickets are at a record high and I think we are just waiting for the season to start.

"We know it is a step-up in leagues but we know we have a squad more than capable of challenging at the top end of the table rather than at the bottom, that's for sure."