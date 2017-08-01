Leigh Griffiths fit for Rosenborg match after injury

The Celtic striker has recovered from a calf injury to make the trip to Norway.

Leigh Griffiths is available to play against Rosenborg, Chris Davies has revealed.

The Celtic assistant manager would not say if the striker will start the Champions League qualifier after recovering from injury.

Griffiths sat out the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park in the first leg through suspension but has been recovering from a calf injury, while fellow striker Moussa Dembele is out until September with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

That left Brendan Rodgers' side short of options when they need to score to progress in the competition but Davies says Griffiths has recovered and can play against the Norwegian champions.

"Leigh will be travelling with us," Davies said. "He's been working hard to get back available for selection as has Erik Sviatchenko, who has come with us as well.

"Leigh's obviously not been training all the time in the last few weeks but he's had some good rehab and he's worked very, very hard and he's available for us, which is a big boost.

"I think [he'll play a part], yeah. We don't want to give too much away in terms of whether he's going to start or not but he's available and he's an important player to us and that's really good for us moving into the game."

He added: "It is important. We've got lots of players who are important in terms of scoring goals and creating chances but Griff is an important player to us. He has been since we've been here.

"The manager works closely with him and has a good relationship with him and we're really pleased that he's been available for selection."

Celtic warmed up for the crucial European game with a 5-0 demolition of Sunderland in a friendly on Saturday, where winger James Forrest took the central attacking role.

Davies would not be drawn on whether or not that would be repeated with Griffiths coming off the bench or if the Scotland forward would be in the starting line-up.

"Again, it's not something we want to give too much away about going into the game but he's available and he's going to be with us and looking forward to the game," he said.

"We have got options. Obviously James played up there and did well and the team performance was good.

"It's something that we've sat down and looked at as a staff. We've got the game plan that we want and we'll roll it out tomorrow night."