Players to look out for in 2017/18 Premiership season

We pick out each club's one to watch before the big kick-off on Saturday.

Holders: Celtic finished last season's league campaign unbeaten. SNS Group

The Scottish Premiership 2017/2018 season gets under way this weekend.

Here we run the rule over the players to look out for this campaign, with one from each club.

Aberdeen: Ryan Christie

Ryan Christie: Playmaker has returned for a second spell at Pittodrie. SNS

Having failed to nail down a regular starting spot at champions Celtic, talented playmaker Ryan Christie has returned for a second loan spell at Pittodrie.

The Highlander has started in fine fashion - producing a man of the match display in Bosnia, where he set up both goals and grabbed the opener in last week's Europa League third round qualifier with Apollon Limassol.

Gifted with clever movement, excellent vision and an eye for goal, Christie has the potential to be one of the league's star turns this season as Derek McInnes sets about building a side capable of challenging.

Celtic: Olivier Ntcham

Olivier Ntcham: Midfielder is Scotland's most expensive import so far this summer. SNS

Olivier Ntcham became this summer's most expensive import into the Scottish game when he signed for champions Celtic in a £4.5m move from Manchester City - he could prove to be a bargain.

The midfielder, who has represented France at every youth level from under 16s upwards, may take time to truly find his feet at Parkhead after two seasons in Italy but glimpses of the talent he possesses were on offer against Rosenborg.

Due to his powerful build, nimble touch and tendency to shoot from distance, Ntcham was once labelled the new Yaya Toure. Should he live up to that billing, Brendan Rodgers will have found himself a gem.

Dundee: Roarie Deacon

Roarie Deacon: The 25-year-old has the ability to become Dundee's key man. SNS

A product of the Arsenal youth academy, Roarie Deacon had spent his career in the English lower leagues before Neil McCann brought the winger north of the border this summer.

The 25-year-old has blistering pace but like many wide men of similar fleet of foot the end product can be inconsistent.

Should he manage to piece the jigsaw together, McCann will have a player capable of causing havoc among opposition backlines in his ranks.

Hamilton: David Templeton

David Templeton: Winger looking to rediscover form and fitness at Hamilton. SNS

On a shoestring budget, Martin Canning has no choice but to take the occasional gamble.

He has done just that by turning to the mercurial but injury ravaged David Templeton to energise the Accies frontline this campaign.

The 28-year-old signed a short-term deal towards the end of the season, which has been extended until the end of this season, but he is still short of match fitness having endured an injury nightmare over the last couple of years.

If Templeton can get himself up to speed, his undoubted quality on the ball will add a new dynamic to the Accies attack.

Hearts: Kyle Lafferty

Kyle Lafferty: Forward wheels away after opening the scoring against East Fife. SNS

Kyle Lafferty's previous spell in Scotland is remembered as much for his front-page exploits as what he did on the pitch but the former Rangers man is adamant he has turned over a new leaf.

The early signs have been promising, as Lafferty notched four in four League Cup games before Hearts suffered a dismal exit.

At 6ft 4in, Lafferty will be the focal point of much of Hearts' attacking play and should he replicate his international goalscoring exploits with Northern Ireland in Gorgie, his club will be on to a winner.

Hibs: Simon Murray

Simon Murray: The forward celebrates after scoring against Alloa. SNS

Simon Murray has got off to a blistering start since joining Neil Lennon's side from Dundee United, scoring seven goals in his first four games.

The real test for the 25-year-old will come when league action begins and he takes on top-flight defences for the first time since suffering relegation with United in 2015/2016.

A tireless worker, Murray's work ethic makes him a constant menace to opposition defences.

Since his last spell in the top flight he has developed his game and should he carry his cup form into the league he will form a formidable front line with returning Hibs hero Anthony Stokes.

Kilmarnock: Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor: Defender's strike secured Scotland a historic win over Brazil at the Toulon tournament. SNS

Attacking full-back Taylor scored a historic winner for Scotland against Brazil at the Toulon tournament and will arrive into the new season full of confidence.

The 19-year-old is the latest product from a Scottish conveyor belt of left-backs over the last few years, following in the footsteps of Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Liverpool's latest recruit Andy Robertson.

Tenacious in the tackle and comfortable on the ball, Taylor has nailed down a position in the Kilmarnock starting line-up and will be looking to continue his ascent this campaign.

Motherwell: Chris Cadden

Chris Cadden: The 20-year-old is in demand. SNS

Scotland under-21 international Cadden has started the season in superb form and is attracting admiring glances from the English Premier League as a result.

Should Motherwell manage to hold on to their in-demand midfielder they will have one of the country's hottest prospects in their ranks.

Capable of beating a man and with an excellent range of passing, Cadden will be integral to the Steelmen's success this season.

Partick: Blair Spittal

Blair Spittal: Winger curls home Partick's fourth against St Mirren SNS

Blair Spittal's hopes of a return to the Premiership looked to have been dashed when Dundee United lost out to Hamilton in the relegation play-off but he has since been granted his wish with Partick Thistle.

The versatile 21-year-old was deployed all across the park for United and his performances suffered.

Alan Archibald has clearer intentions for Spittal, though, and he has thrived since taking up his new role on the right flank.

Chipping in with three goals in his first three games, including a sublime set-piece, Spittal can lift some of the goalscoring burden on talismanic frontman Kris Doolan.

Ross County: Alex Schalk

Alex Schalk: Forward celebrates scoring at Tynecastle last season. SNS

Having lived in the shadow of the SPFL's top marksman Liam Boyce last time out, Dutch forward Alex Schalk is finally set to become Jim McIntyre's main man.

While Billy Mckay and Thomas Mikkelsen will help share some of the burden presented by replacing Boyce's 23 league goals, it is the effervescent Schalk who the Staggies will be relying on to fill the Northern Irishman's boots.

A fall against Celtic blighted his season last year. Now it is time for Schalk to step up.

Rangers: Josh Windass

Josh Windass: Midfielder roars with delight after giving Rangers the lead against Sheffield Wednesday. SNS

Josh Windass is marmite to Rangers fans - they either love him or they hate him.

Partly at fault for both goals in the shock defeat to Progres Neiderkorn, it looked as if the midfielder's time was up at Ibrox.

But an impressive display on the left flank - a position up for grabs in Pedro Caixinha's side since Barrie McKay was shipped out - against Sheffield Wednesday hinted at a turnaround in fortunes for the former Accrington Stanley man.

Windass scored 17 goals the season before moving to Glasgow and has pressed to be unleashed further forward by Caixinha.

The talent is there to flourish in such a role and if he can add consistency to his game he could become a star.

St Johnstone: Stefan Scougall

Stefan Scougall: MIdfielder in Europa League action versus Trakai. SNS

Diminutive midfielder Scougall had clubs north and south of the border clamouring for his signature after turning out 110 times for Sheffield United before opting to join Tommy Wright's Saints.

Short on first team football last time out, Scougall is being given additional time by Wright to get up to speed.

A conditioning programme at the Blades has helped add brawn to the former Livingston star's undoubted footballing brain and he will be expected to provide goals and creativity to the Perth side's attack.