Rangers goalkeeper convinced defender to join Partick

Jordan Turnbull spoke to Wes Foderingham before moving north from Coventry.

Jordan Turnbull: The 22-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal at Firhill SNS

Jordan Turnbull says a stamp of approval for Scottish football from Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham helped convince him to join Partick Thistle.

The Coventry defender spoke to his former Swindon teammate to find out more about the Scottish game before making the move north and received a glowing recommendation of the challenge presented.

Foderingham's testimony was enough to convince the 22-year-old to make the switch to Firhill having suffered relegation to League Two with Coventry last season.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a one-year loan deal, said: "I jumped at the opportunity to come and play in the Scottish Premiership.

"I have a few friends who are playing here and I spoke to them and did my research. There are some fantastic games, the likes of Celtic next week."

He added: "I played with Wes Foderingham at Swindon, a couple of lads from Coventry have just joined Motherwell.

"I had a word with the boys and obviously they are new but Wes has been up here a long time now. He put in a good word.

"It's a great challenge, it's something different for me and I'm excited to get going."