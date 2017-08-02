Anthony Stokes agrees return to Hibs for third spell

Irish striker reunites with manager Neil Lennon after spurning offers from overseas.

Anthony Stokes: Striker in his previous spell at Hibs. SNS

Anthony Stokes will join Hibernian for a third spell, subject to passing a medical on Wednesday.

The striker, who also had offers from Turkey, Cyprus and India, will sign a two-year deal with the Easter Road Club.

The Ireland international will be reunited with head coach Neil Lennon, who he played under at Celtic.

Stokes' return will be a major boost for Hibs ahead of their opening Premiership match at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

He scored twice for Hibs as they defeated Rangers 3-2 in the Scottish Cup final last year to end the club's long wait for the trophy.