Rodgers: Celtic's 'invincible' mentality will be key

The Hoops face a crucial Champions League qualifier with Rosenborg on Wednesday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5528767667001-celtic-s-brendan-rodgers-speaks-ahead-of-rosenborg-match.jpg" />

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says last season's undefeated domestic campaign gives his side belief for their crucial Champions League qualifier in Norway.

The Scottish champions brushed aside the competition to complete a treble last season but were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of their third round clash with Rosenborg last week.

While he acknowledged the challenge presented by a Rosenborg side already halfway through their league campaign, Rodgers believes the winning mentality developed since his arrival gives his side the edge.

He said: "There's a confidence, they are clear in how they play. They are very clear in how to deal with pressure games, there are lots of them at Celtic.

"They have won together which is important and always been able to find a way. That, in itself, gives you confidence. It is just the mark of working together over a period of time.

"These games are never going to be easy but you gather from this team that they have come back in over the course of preseason and have been working hard.

"We know this is a period where we won't be at our best but we have the mentality and the game to get the results we need."