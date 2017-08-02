Jon Daly takes charge of Hearts on temporary basis

The Hearts under 20s manager will lead the club until a successor to Ian Cathro is found.

Jon Daly: Irishman will be assisted by Austin MacPhee and Liam Fox. SNS

Jon Daly will take charge of Hearts on an interim basis while the club seeks a successor to Ian Cathro.

The Irishman will step up from his role as under 20s manager to lead the team on the opening day of the season when they travel to Glasgow to face champions Celtic.

He will be supported by assistant Austin MacPhee and first-team coach Liam Fox, who both remain at the club despite Cathro's departure.

The trio will be tasked with steering the club through a tricky start to the season while the Edinburgh club search for an experienced successor to Cathro.

Hearts face trips to Celtic, Kilmarnock, Rangers and Motherwell in their first four first league games as work on the new main stand at Tynecastle is completed.