Shaun Derry on Hearts shortlist to replace Ian Cathro

The club wants to speak to the Cambridge United manager over the head coach vacancy.

Shaun Derry: Work at Cambridge has caught Hearts' attention. PA Images/Nigel French/EMPICS Sport

Hearts want to talk to Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry about succeeding Ian Cathro, STV understands.

Derry, 39, is understood to be one of several names drawn up by the Tynecastle hierarchy to interview for the vacancy.

No official approach had been made for permission to hold talks with Us manager as of Wednesday afternoon.

Derry, 39, took over at the Abbey Stadium in November 2015 and led Cambridge to an 11th place finish in England's League Two last season, as well as a run to the FA Cup third round.

He was previously in charge of hometown club Notts County but was sacked in March 2013 after a poor run of results.

Hearts development squad boss Jon Daly will take charge of Hearts for the Premiership season opener at Celtic Park on Saturday following Cathro's sacking on Tuesday.