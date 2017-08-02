  • STV
New Dons 'ready to step in for sidelined Adam Rooney'

Daryn MacRae

Tony Docherty is confident Aberdeen's recruits can fill the void left by the sidelined striker.

New recruits: Greg Stewart and Gary Mackay-Steven have been asked to fill in for the missing Adam Rooney against Limassol.
Tony Docherty says Aberdeen's summer recruits are ready to step in for the sidelined Adam Rooney during Thursday night's Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol.

The Dons head to Cyprus with a slender 2-1 lead in the tie after prevailing in last week's third qualifying round first leg at Pittodrie.

They are missing chief marksman Rooney, however, after the Irishman - who also missed last week's clash - failed a fitness test.

Docherty remains confident Aberdeen have the firepower to progress having completed summer moves for Ryan Christie, Greg Stewart and Gary Mackay-Steven.

Derek McInnes' assistant said: "We hoped Adam would be fit and gave him every chance to do that. We had him out this morning but he's just fallen short.

"It's nothing serious and he'll be back in contention for Sunday's match. He just won't make this one. But we're equipped with a squad that can go over there and in his absence get the job done."

He added: "Coping without your top goalscorer from any team is a big loss. But we have a squad this year that has people ready to come in and take his place.

"We carry a threat at the top end of the pitch, we have midfielders that can weigh in with goals, while we're also a goal threat from set plays.

"We would love Adam to be here but we're confident we've got the players to get the job done."

This is Derek McInnes' fourth consecutive Europa League campaign in the Dons hot seat.

On his three previous attempts, the Dons have tumbled out at this stage, with Spanish outfit Real Sociedad, Kazakh side FC Kairat and Maribor of Slovenia their conquerors.

Docherty hopes lessons learned from those defeats will lead to a different outcome this time around

"Hopefully that is a motivating factor," he said. "It wasn't a nice flight back from Maribor last year, particularly with the way we got put out.

"So we will use that to motivate the boys. We will make sure we're coming back on a happier plane looking forward to the next tie."

