Club by club: Scottish Premiership 2017/2018 preview

We look at how each club is shaping up ahead of kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

The new Scottish Premiership season gets under way this weekend.

Here we look at how each club is shaping up to deal with the trials and tribulations the domestic game brings.

Aberdeen

Graeme Shinnie: Dons captain celebrates but European run was cut short. SNS

The cycle goes on.

Pedro Caixinha's premonition that Aberdeen were approaching the end of a cycle looked as if it would come to fruition when key players left and the manager looked set for the exit door.

Derek McInnes eventually decided against leaving for English Championship side Sunderland, however, and has gone about rebuilding the Dons over the summer.

The arrivals of Celtic pair Gary Mackay-Steven and Ryan Christie, alongside moves for forward Greg Stewart and former Pittodrie hero Kari Arnason, have added attacking flair and defensive grit to the Pittodrie side.

The Red Army's European exploits have ended early after a disappointing Europa League exit to Apollon Limassol but they head into the domestic season with realistic aspirations of another top two finish.

Celtic

Celebration: Celtic had plenty to cheer about last season. SNS

If it's not broke, why fix it?

Brendan Rodgers' side claimed the treble in style after going the whole campaign without experiencing defeat.

As such, the summer transfer business has been as much about keeping current stars - such as Moussa Dembele and Stuart Amstrong - at Parkhead, as chasing new arrivals.

Dembele has been linked with a host of clubs south of the border after scoring 32 goals in all competitions during his first season in Scotland, while Scotland midfielder Armstrong's contract situation at Parkhead is yet to be resolved.

Both remain in the Hoops for now.

Further refinements have also been made to the squad in the shape of Man City youngster Olivier Ntcham and Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, meaning it will take something special to prevent last season's Invincibles from marching to eight-in-a-row.

Dundee

Neil McCann: Dramatic U-turn after initially turning down permanent role. 3/8/17

He left but now he's back.

Temporary manager Neil McCann performed a late rescue act to keep Dundee clear of the relegation playoff last season before deciding to return to the comfort of the Sky studios - only to make a dramatic U-turn and take up permanent residence at Dens Park.

The former Scotland international will be looking to steady the ship after a downward spiral since a top six finish in 2015.

The additions of livewire wideman Roarie Deacon and forward Sofien Moussa - who bagged a 21-minute hat-trick in the Betfred Cup group stage - will bring pace and power to the Tayside club's frontline, while exiled Celtic midfielder Scott Allan has a point to prove.

It is with McCann that the onus lies, however, to ensure a better campaign this time around.

Hamilton Academical

Greg Docherty: The midfielder's goal prolonged Hamilton's stay in the Scottish Premiership for at least another season. SNS

Set for another basement battle.

The Scottish Premiership's perennial basement battlers kept their heads above water once again by dispatching of Dundee United 1-0 in the relegation play-off with Greg Docherty's strike.

Forward Alex D'Acol and defender Giannis Skondras have since left the club after their contracts came to an end, leaving manager Martin Canning with a threadbare squad.

Hamstrung by a shoestring budget, Xavier Thomas has been the club's only summer recruit.

Tipped by many for the drop, Accies face an almighty effort to stay afloat once more.

They have made a habit of proving the doubters wrong, however, and will be looking to do so again.

Heart of Midlothian

Ian Cathro: Sacked four days before the season gets under way. SNS

The manager's gone before a ball has been kicked.

Hearts approach the new season in a state of flux on and off the park after sacking their head coach and suffering stadium redevelopment delays.

Nine defeats in the last 13 league games, followed up by a dismal League Cup exit last week, left Ian Cathro's position untenable.

The Tynecastle board acted decisively, removing the embattled 31-year-old from the firing line and installing under 20s coach Jon Daly on a temporary basis.

The Irishman faces the daunting prospect of taking a side bereft of confidence on four consecutive away trips to start the season, starting with a trip to the champions Celtic.

Solace can be found in the summer arrivals of former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty and Scotland centre-back Christophe Berra, who will add quality in both boxes.

Hibernian

Anthony Stokes: The mercurial forward has returned for a third spell in Leith. SNS

Back in the big time.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon achieved his remit of promotion in comfortable fashion as his side strolled to the Championship title in his first season.

The Northern Irishman has refused to rest on his laurels though, making eight signings so far as Hibs prepare for their return to the top-flight after three seasons in Scottish football's second tier.

Efe Ambrose has made his move a permanent one, Steven Whittaker is back and striker Simon Murray has got off to a blistering start with seven goals in the Betfred Cup group stage.

Lennon's biggest coup has come with days until the big kick-off as he sealed a deal for Irish forward Anthony Stokes to return to Leith.

The mercurial Stokes' move south to Blackburn was marred by a spate of off-field issues but, should he rediscover the form he found under Lennon when the pair worked together at Celtic, Hibs will have every chance of mounting a push for European football next season.

Kilmarnock

Kris Boyd: The veteran striker will lead the line at Rugby Park again. SNS

Strap yourself in.

The last few seasons have been somewhat of a roller coaster ride at Rugby Park.

Sitting sixth in February last time out, Lee Clark's shock departure for English League One side Bury rocked the club, leaving Lee McCulloch to step in.

While results did dip off in the immediate aftermath of the Geordie's departure, McCulloch soon found his feet and steered Killie to eighth place.

A modest budget means free transfers are the order of the day for the former Rangers man, who has added the experience of veteran trio Chris Burke, Kirk Broadfoot and Gordon Greer to his squad alongside the vigour of Motherwell academy products Dom Thomas and Lee Erwin.

Such shrewd business has brought fresh hope to Ayrshire but it would be no surprise if the Killie faithful have to strap themselves in for another nerve-shredding campaign this time around.

Motherwell

Steelmen: Motherwell players celebrate Elliot Frear's winner against Rangers. SNS

Revolving door.

The Steelmen avoided the relegation play-off by the skin of their teeth last season, forcing manager Stephen Robinson to tear up his previous plan.

While 12 players have left another 12 have arrived through the Fir Park revolving door.

The early signs hint at a more positive campaign this time around, with seven of the new faces starting in an impressive 4-0 win over Morton in the Cup group stage.

But the real test will come when the competitive action begins.

A positive start against Rangers on the opening day would certainly offset any lingering concerns among the 'Well supporters.

Partick Thistle

Blair Spittal: New signing will bring extra quality to the Thistle attack. SNS

Can Archibald work wonders again?

Alan Archibald worked wonders last season to achieve Thistle's first top six finish in the top division and the Firhill boss is unlikely to settle for anything less than the same this time around.

Imposing centre-back Liam Lindsay's departure to Barnsley will make it a tough task to replicate a similar feat, although the permanent addition of Niall Keown and Jordan Turnbull's arrival from Coventry should go some way to plugging the hole left at the back.

Further forward Blair Spittal's quality will take some of the goalscoring burden off the shoulders of talismanic striker Kris Doolan.

But clubs elsewhere have made wholesale changes and Hibs have arrived back at the top-flight party, meaning competition to finish on the right side of the split will be fierce for the Jags.

Rangers

Pedro Caixinha: Portuguese boss has overseen an Ibrox overhaul this summer. SNS

Will the gamble pay off?

Pedro Caixinha's new-look Rangers side suffered arguably one of British football's worst results in European competition last month when they were eliminated from the Europa League by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

It will take a long time for such a calamitous episode to be erased from memory but tentative steps on the road to recovery have been made as the Portuguese boss steered his new-look squad to three impressive pre-season results.

Bruno Alves will add steel to last season's porous defence, while Graham Dorrans will bring a cool head to a midfield that lacked composure.

Goals remain a concern, however.

Mexican recruit Eduardo Herrera will be tasked with leading the line but should he fail to strike regularly the onus will once again fall on 37-year-old Kenny Miller to solve that particular conundrum.

A strong start is a must if Caixinha and his side are to win over an Ibrox crowd unconvinced by the former Santos Lugana coach's first few months in Glasgow.

Ross County

Shoes to fill: Alex Schalk has been tasked with replacing Liam Boyce. SNS

Their talisman has gone.

How do you replace a striker who scored 23 league goals for a bottom-half side?

That has been the question looming over the Global Energy Stadium this summer after the league's top marksman Liam Boyce left Dingwall for pastures new at Burton Albion.

Former Inverness striker Billy Mckay and Dundee United forward Thomas Mikkelsen have been brought in to bolster the attack, while Alex Schalk will be asked to step up.

Whether or not they can match Boyce's predatory touch remains to be seen.

Another battle awaits the Highlanders but thankfully for the Staggies Jim McIntyre has developed a squad and playing style that should have just about enough to deal with any drop-off in goals.

St. Johnstone

David Wetherspoon: Midfielder will hope to be flying high again this season. SNS

Tough nut to crack.

Top six finishes have become the norm under Tommy Wright's watchful eye but with every passing summer, and every signing made by the Saint's competitors, replicating the success of years gone by becomes even more difficult.

The Perth side fell at the first hurdle in the Europa League when they lost to FC Trakai.

But domestically Wright's outfit is a tough nut to crack and having added the craft of Stefan Scougall and pace of Michael O'Halloran to their attack, they will once again fancy their chances of upsetting the apple cart.