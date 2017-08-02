James Forrest leads the line for Celtic against Rosenborg

Leigh Griffiths is on the bench for the crucial Champions League qualifier.

Decision: James Forrest has been handed a key role. SNS Group

Leigh Griffiths is among the substitutes for Celtic against Rosenborg with James Forrest starting up front in the Champions League qualifier.

The striker's involvement in the Champions League qualifier in Norway had been in doubt after the striker suffered a calf injury and after returning to training and being included in the travelling party, Griffiths will be on the bench.

The sides drew 0-0 at Celtic Park last week and Celtic will have to score, or win a penalty shoot-out, to proceed to the Play-off Round.

The Scottish champions played without a recognised striker in Glasgow, with Griffiths suspended and Moussa Dembele ruled out through injury.

James Forrest looks to have been handed the central attacking spot by Brendan Rodgers after the teams were announced, a role he occupied in the team's 5-0 friendly win at Sunderland at the weekend.

Erik Sviatchenko has recovered from injury to play in central defence, replacing Kristoffer Ajer.

Celtic team to face Rosenborg:

Gordon

Lustig

Simunovic

Sviatchenko

Tierney

Brown (c)

Armstrong

Hayes

McGregor

Sinclair

Forrest

Subs: