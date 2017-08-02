Celtic advance in Europe with 1-0 win over Rosenborg

The Scottish champions won in Norway to reach the Champions League play-off round.

Goal: Forrest scored the only goal of the game. SNS Group

Celtic have defeated Rosenborg 1-0 in Norway to reach the Play-off Round of Champions League qualifying.

James Forrest scored the only goal of the game to settle the tie after the sides had drawn 0-0 in Glasgow last week.

Celtic started the crucial match without a recognised striker on the park with Moussa Dembele injured and Leigh Griffiths on the bench after recovering from a calf injury.

Forrest began the game in the central attacking role but after Griffiths was introduced as a substitute he returned to his preferred position on the wing and rifled in the decisive goal.

The result puts Celtic in Friday's draw for the play-off stage and just one round away from the lucrative group stages.