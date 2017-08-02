Who could Celtic face in the Champions League play-off?

The Scottish champions are just one step away from the group stages.

SNS Group

Celtic overcame Rosenborg in Norway to book their place in the Champions League play-off round and move closer to reaching the group stage for the second consecutive season.

Brendan Rodgers' side are now just a two-legged tie away from their main aim of reaching the groups and will learn their opponents when the draw is made on Friday.

The Scottish champions are in the Champions Route for the draw, meaning they avoid major names from the top leagues such as Sevilla, Napoli, and Liverpool. Celtic will also be seeded in the draw, keeping them apart from Olympiacos, FC Copenhagen and APOEL, amongst others.

The opposition will come from one of the teams who has already proceeded through the third qualifying round.

Celtic's potential play-off opponents: