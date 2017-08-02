  • STV
Rodgers: Maturity was key to 'sensational' performance

The Celtic manager said his team had achieved a great victory.

Delight: Rodgers saw his team progress. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers hailed his players after a 1-0 win against Rosenborg put them in the Champions League Play-off Round and said that composure under pressure underpinned the result.

James Forrest's goal put the Scottish champions into Friday's draw but Rodgers praised his whole team for their game management as they negotiated a tricky tie.

"It was a big performance," the Celtic manager said. "Take away the win, what was important for me was the maturity.

"This time last year I was going into these games with a hope that we could go through, to try to find a way.

"To come out here and play to that level with that composure - everyone was talking about the pressure of the game so to play that way was sensational, really.

"I am really delighted with the players, how they managed the game, how they kept their nerve and courage to play, yes it was a great victory for us."

Rodgers praised Forrest's contribution but also singled out Nir Bitton, who replaced injured Erik Sviatchenko in the first half to take an unfamiliar role at the heart of the defence.

"Look at Nir Bitton tonight, coming into the game as a midfielder," he said.

"I always love a midfielder who can play at centre-half and he came in and played as if he had played there all his life.

"(He showed) great composure, defended well and took the ball under pressure which we expect from him.

"So players filling in from different positions... James Forrest got his goal from wide but did a great job centrally. He should have scored another one but I think he played the role really well.

"It was a brilliant goal. It is a huge credit to players and where they are at now in their development."

