Jon Daly wants Hearts head coach job on full-time basis

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Daryn MacRae

The interim boss is aiming to bring back the feel-good factor to the club.

Jon Daly: 'Eight months is a long time in football.'
Jon Daly: 'Eight months is a long time in football.' SNS

Hearts interim manager Jon Daly hopes to throw his hat in the ring for the job on a permanent basis by bringing a feel-good factor back to the club.

Under 20s boss Daly has been placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs following Ian Cathro's departure four days before the start of the season.

The 34-year-old, who guided Hearts to a 2-2 away draw with Ross County in December when he stepped in after Robbie Neilson's departure, believes he is ready to make his promotion to the first-team a permanent one.

"Of course I want to be a first team manager, that's my ambition," said Daly.

"I feel I'm ready to do it, but I'll enjoy the experience and see what happens.

"When Robbie left Craig probably thought it was a bit early for someone within the club but eight months is a long time in football.

He added: "You'll obviously know it's not been a good place.The team isn't in a good place mentally so it's about getting the good vibes back and getting the players back working hard again.

"We need to get them back enjoying their football. I know what players respond to so we've tried to simplify it and make it fun.

"I'm looking for a reaction and everyone giving everything they've got back."

Craig Levein was accused of picking the team during Cathro's tenure after the director of football asked Daly to pass a note down to the bench during a 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen.

Daly was at pains to play down the incident, however.

He said: "Look, if Craig picked the team he would surely pick the team himself and give himself the job.

"It's obviously not a structure a lot of Scottish clubs adopt so it's a bit alien. Not once have I seen him tell Robbie or Ian a team to pick.

"There was the big issue at Aberdeen when I was coming down with information when everyone thought he was picking the team."

He added: "The incident was Adam Rooney pulling on to Krystian Nowak, as clever strikers do, they figure out which centre-back they are getting joy against.

"Aberdeen were playing with one striker up top so we had the opportunity to switch our centre backs and you'll see me doing that. So that was the information getting passed on."

