Hearts drop Jamie Walker as winger seeks move to Rangers

Hearts interim boss Jon Daly says the midfielder's head has been turned by interest.

Jamie Walker: Midfielder wants move to Rangers. SNS

Jon Daly says Jamie Walker's head has been turned as the midfielder tries to force through a move to Rangers.

The Hearts interim boss has omitted the wantaway winger from his squad to face Celtic on the opening day, claiming he is not in the right frame of mind to play.

Hearts have rejected three bids from Rangers so far this summer for Walker, insisting the Ibrox club meet their £1m valuation of the midfielder.

Daly said: "Jamie Walker won't be in the squad. It's complicated, in fact, it's not really complicated, to be honest.

"It's an issue where a club has made an offer for him and it's turned his head a bit.

"He's not mentally in the right place and the conversation I had with him is - for myself, for the team and for the fans - we need everyone on board and pulling in the same direction."

He added: "Jamie at the minute is off where he needs to be, fitness wise and mentality wise, so the conversation was to leave him out this weekend with the view to giving him a few days to get his head right and hopefully get him back involved next week."

Previous Tynecastle manager Ian Cathro suggested anyone linking Walker with a move to the Light Blues was "wasting their time" and the Ibrox club had been "too noisy".

STV understands Walker's mind is set on joining Rangers and he will hold out to sign a pre-contract agreement with Pedro Caixinha's side in December if Hearts do not accept a transfer offer for him in this window.

Daly added: "Jamie has to understand Rangers are just one club.

"There are a million other clubs who would love Jamie Walker.

"If I was a manager I would buy Jamie for £1m no problem because on his day he is our best player."

He added: "From what I've read they are a long way off the club's valuation, the club has worked with him for a long time, he has been here a long time.

"If a club comes in with a £1m bid or whatever the board value him at, he'll go, but if they don't he's going to find himself here at the end of the window.

"He can't put all his eggs in one basket with one club."