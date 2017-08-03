  • STV
Rosenborg 0-1 Celtic: Key points from huge win for Hoops

Daryn MacRae

The Scottish champions progressed to the Champions League play-off round.

James Forrest's stunning strike secured Celtic a 1-0 win over Rosenborg and their place in the Champions League play-off draw.

Here, we look at the key talking points from a huge win for Brendan Rodgers' side in Norway.

Forrest silences his critics

James Forrest has divided the Celtic faithful over the years but was hailed by every single supporter last night after firing the Hoops into the Champions League play-off round.

Starting in an unfamiliar role leading the line, the 26-year-old performed admirably but it was only after the arrival of Leigh Griffiths on the hour mark when the pacy Scot reverted to his preferred spot on the right flank that he would truly flourish.

Skipping past his marker and lashing home from a tight angle, it was a sublime effort from Forrest that knocked the stuffing out of the Norwegian champions.

James Forrest: The winger celebrates his thumping winner.
James Forrest: The winger celebrates his thumping winner. SNS

Bitton steps up by stepping back

Nir Bitton's performance at centre half may have had many questioning why he does not do it on a more regular occurrence.

Erik Sviatchenko's return to the starting line-up provided a welcome boost for Brendan Rodgers but the Dane only lasted 24 minutes before hobbling off.

Forced into a reshuffle, it was midfielder Bitton who slotted into the defence.

The Israeli was unperturbed, strolling through his shift despite second half pressure from the home side and playing out from the back in composed fashion.

A delighted Rodgers said: "Look at Nir Bitton tonight, coming into the game as a midfielder.

"I always love a midfielder who can play at centre-half and he came in and played as if he had played there all his life.

"(He showed) great composure, defended well and took the ball under pressure which we expect from him.

Nir Biton: Bitton, centre, kept Rosenborg out after replacing Erik Sviatchenko.
Nir Biton: Bitton, centre, kept Rosenborg out after replacing Erik Sviatchenko. SNS

Rosenborg's cautious approach costs them dear

Celtic, still in the midst of pre-season and without a recognised striker, looked lethargic for large spells in Trondheim and were there for the taking.

Rosenborg though, having sat back and soaked up pressure at Parkhead, adopted a similar approach early on in Trondheim when a more positive approach throughout may well have paid dividends.

Rosenborg manager Kare Ingebrigtsen was left to rue an opportunity missed.

He said: "We gave Celtic too much respect in the first 45 minutes, in the last 45 minutes we handled them much better.

"We put some pressure on them but in the best period of our game they scored a goal, it is a clinical finish.

"Over two legs it was small margins. We should have scored in Glasgow, that's where we lost it, not today."

What lies ahead for Celtic?

The Scottish champions face one final hurdle before reaching the Champions League group stage.

It will come in the form of either Astana, Qarabag, Rijeka, Hapoel Be'er Sheva or Slavia Prague.

Be'er ran Celtic close last season, while Croatian side Rijeka boast a formidable record.

Regardless of the opposition, Celtic will go into the play-off confident of progress.

