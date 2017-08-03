Pedro Caixinha: 'This is my best moment at Rangers'

The Portuguese boss believes his side have got over a 'long hangover' after exiting Europe.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5530200875001-caixinha-this-is-my-best-moment-at-rangers.jpg" />

Pedro Caixinha believes Rangers are experiencing their best period since his arrival having recovered from the shock of an early Europa League exit.

The Ibrox club fell out of Europe at the first hurdle after going down 2-0 to Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg last month.

Since then Caixinha has overseen three impressive pre-season performances from the Ibrox club, following up a draw with Marseille with wins over English sides Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Santos Laguna boss believes those results show the Ibrox club have moved on from a "long hangover".

He said: "This is the best moment ever since I arrived. That shows the improvement and how pleased I am with the boys.

"In the last two and a half weeks we've had the best moments since I arrived as a squad as a team and as a working group.

"It was a long hangover [after the European defeat] but it was a tremendous effort to look forward."

He added: "The words we said to the players were very easy: 'We're all disappointed about what happened but you cannot change the course of the past. You can change the course of the future, though, and that's what we need to do'."

Caixinha refused to discuss whether Jamie Walker would play a part in that future after Hearts interim boss Jon Daly omitted the winger from his squad to face Celtic, claiming Walker is not in the right mental state.

He did reveal defender Rob Kiernan and midfielder Harry Forrester will be heading for the Ibrox exit.

"They are not with us since the very beginning and they knew that from me from the end of the last season," said Caixinha as he confirmed both players were training with the club's under-20s.

"Rob's situation is about to be solved but Harry may take a little bit longer.

"The processes are going on but so far as I know we are about to have an agreement with Rob. That's all I can tell you."