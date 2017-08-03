  • STV
  • MySTV

Martin Canning's Accies out to prove pundits wrong

Daryn MacRae

Hamilton will play their fourth consecutive season in the Scottish Premiership.

Martin Canning: 'We're going to be the team that everybody tips to go down.'
Martin Canning: 'We're going to be the team that everybody tips to go down.' SNS

Hamilton boss Martin Canning can see why his team are tipped for the drop but is ready to prove the pundits wrong once again.

Accies secured their place in the Scottish Premiership for a fourth consecutive season by beating Dundee United 1-0 in June's relegation play-off.

With the smallest budget in the Scottish Premiership, Canning understands why many have tipped his side to fall through the trapdoor this time around.

"It's going to be the same again, we're going to be the team that everybody tips to go down," said the Hamilton manager, whose side kick-off their top-flight campaign away to Aberdeen on Sunday.

"Those predictions don't annoy me because if you were to look logically at what we spend in comparison to others, how many fans we get turning up in comparison to others and the size of our club in comparison to others, then pretty much everybody would say we should be finishing bottom.

"I don't think we're being picked on, I just think it's the logical way to look at it - we just need to make sure we go prove everybody wrong again.

"We've done that the last three years and hopefully we can go do it again."

Many top flight clubs have experienced busy summers in the transfer market, with the likes of Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock adding international calibre players to their ranks.

Hamilton, meanwhile, have only added two new faces to their squad.

While they have shelled out to sign centre-back Xavier Thomas, Canning expects an even tougher challenge than previously presented.

The Accies boss said: "It's going to be a good challenge. I think the league is stronger again this year.

"If you look at the quality of the signings across the league, it definitely feels like the standard of player has shot up.

"You've got guys like Graham Dorrans, Steven Whittaker and Kyle Lafferty coming back up from down south to join Scottish clubs which is great."

He added: "That's the result of having Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs all back in the one league.

"These are the games the media wants to see and it's bringing in a bit more income.

"It's an exciting league to be involved in this year - but it just makes it all the tougher for us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.