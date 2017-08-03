Martin Canning's Accies out to prove pundits wrong

Hamilton will play their fourth consecutive season in the Scottish Premiership.

Martin Canning: 'We're going to be the team that everybody tips to go down.' SNS

Hamilton boss Martin Canning can see why his team are tipped for the drop but is ready to prove the pundits wrong once again.

Accies secured their place in the Scottish Premiership for a fourth consecutive season by beating Dundee United 1-0 in June's relegation play-off.

With the smallest budget in the Scottish Premiership, Canning understands why many have tipped his side to fall through the trapdoor this time around.

"It's going to be the same again, we're going to be the team that everybody tips to go down," said the Hamilton manager, whose side kick-off their top-flight campaign away to Aberdeen on Sunday.

"Those predictions don't annoy me because if you were to look logically at what we spend in comparison to others, how many fans we get turning up in comparison to others and the size of our club in comparison to others, then pretty much everybody would say we should be finishing bottom.

"I don't think we're being picked on, I just think it's the logical way to look at it - we just need to make sure we go prove everybody wrong again.

"We've done that the last three years and hopefully we can go do it again."

Many top flight clubs have experienced busy summers in the transfer market, with the likes of Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Kilmarnock adding international calibre players to their ranks.

Hamilton, meanwhile, have only added two new faces to their squad.

While they have shelled out to sign centre-back Xavier Thomas, Canning expects an even tougher challenge than previously presented.

The Accies boss said: "It's going to be a good challenge. I think the league is stronger again this year.

"If you look at the quality of the signings across the league, it definitely feels like the standard of player has shot up.

"You've got guys like Graham Dorrans, Steven Whittaker and Kyle Lafferty coming back up from down south to join Scottish clubs which is great."

He added: "That's the result of having Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs all back in the one league.

"These are the games the media wants to see and it's bringing in a bit more income.

"It's an exciting league to be involved in this year - but it just makes it all the tougher for us."