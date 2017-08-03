Defender Rob Kiernan leaves Rangers for Southend United
The Irish centre-back had found himself out of favour at Ibrox under Pedro Caixinha.
Rob Kiernan has left Rangers to join English League One side Southend United for an undisclosed fee.
The Irish centre-back, who had been training with the club's under 20s, follows former Light Blues duo Joe Garner and Barrie Mckay in moving to English football as Pedro Caixinha revamps his squad ahead of the new season.
Caixinha has also confirmed Harry Forrester is to leave the club.
Kiernan, 26, joined the Ibrox club in July 2015 from Wigan, playing 76 times for the Light Blues and scoring one goal.