Hearts to play home games at Murrayfield until November

Work on the new main stand at Tynecastle has been delayed over the summer.

Murrayfield: Hearts will play their home games at the national rugby stadium until November. SNS

Hearts will play home games at Murrayfield until November after failing to meet the targeted opening date for the new main stand at Tynecastle.

The Jam Tarts had arranged to play their first four games of the season away from Edinburgh while work was completed before returning to Gorgie on September 9th.

In a statement, the club said the summer's wet conditions, coupled with shipping issues with seats from the Far East, mean the contingency plan of playing at Murrayfield temporarily will now be put in place.

Hearts will now play Aberdeen on September 9, St Johnstone on October 21 and Rangers on October 28th at the home of Scottish rugby before returning to Gorgie.

Partick Thistle have agreed to play Hearts at Firhill on September 23 rather than Tynecastle as originally scheduled.