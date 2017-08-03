Aberdeen fans involved in brawl after match in Cyprus

Punches and kicks were exchanged before riot police with batons were called.

Cyprus: Fans clashed after Europa League match. STV

Riot police armed with batons were forced to use pepper spray on Aberdeen fans as tempers flared after the club's Europa League defeat in Cyprus.

Taunted by Apollon Limassol fans, Dons supporters rushed towards an adjacent stand of the AEK Arena following Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat.

Stewards attempted to calm and separate the opposing groups but were met with more violence.

Fans: Flares were set off during the game in Cyprus. STV

Punches and kicks were exchanged before riot police wielding batons and aiming pepper spray at fans quickly took over, pushing both sets of supporters back.

Aberdeen chief executive Duncan Fraser appealed for calm from the pitch but his calls were ignored.

The Dons have launched an investigation into the crowd trouble.