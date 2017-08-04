Aberdeen boss blasts Cyprus stewards over fan treatment

Derek McInnes claims home supporters spat at him and his staff during Euro loss

Brawl: Fans and riot police clashed after the match. STV

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hit out at stewards for mistreating his club's fans following their Europa League exit to Apollon Limassol.

Riot police armed with batons used pepper spray on supporters after clashes with stewards as tempers flared after the match, which saw the Dons lose 2-0 in Cyprus.

Punches and kicks were exchanged before riot police wielding batons and aiming pepper spray at fans quickly took over, pushing supporters back.

Aberdeen have already started their own investigation into the trouble with McInnes left unimpressed by how visiting supporters were handled.

He said: "I am hearing our fans got treated terribly as well by the stewards here, steaming in with flares and tear gas and everything else to defuse the situation.

"I didn't get to see it but I am hearing it second hand and you seen some of the stuff that was going on, things getting thrown on to the pitch, people spitting into the dugout, flares getting thrown on - that's when you should have seen the stewards being more visible, not treating our fans the way they did."

Boisterous: Apollon Limassol lit flares against Aberdeen. SNS

Flares were lit early in the second half in the home section, with one thrown and landing inside the goal behind Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Television caught Swiss referee Stephan Klossner telling an official that he would abandon the match if the behaviour did not cease.

Matters did calm down but the Dons boss remained unhappy with how events unfolded.

He added: "I have not spoken to Joe about it but you could see it was a difficult situation with the smoke covering that whole area.

"It is ridiculous behaviour, that we have to deal with that.

"It didn't help the flow of the game in the second half but I don't think he was damaged, I don't think it affected him too much.

"We expected it to be a wee bit volatile and plenty of passion from the side but it did boil over at times."