Dundee United sign former Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie

Dundee United have completed the signing of former Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie on a one-year deal.

Ray McKinnon first made a move for the 24-year-old in June but the move stalled.

The United manager has now returned to complete the move after cash was freed up following the release of goalkeeper Cammy Bell.

Fyvie, who goes straight into the squad for Saturday's Championship opener against Inverness, told the club website: "I am happy to secure a deal at a club like United.

"When I spoke to the manager, he convinced me that this was the place to be for the next stage of my career.

"I am sure United fans will remember me from playing against them for Hibs and previously Aberdeen but I am looking forward to showing them my ability and helping secure promotion for United."

McKinnon said: "Fraser is an experienced, excellent midfielder who fits the criteria we are looking for. He will enhance our midfield and our dressing room."

Fyvie is the 11th new arrival at Tannadice this summer as United look to secure a return to the Premiership.