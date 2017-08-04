Celtic drawn against Astana in Champions League play-offs

James Forrest's strike against Rosenborg booked Celtic's place in the play-offs.

Celtic celebrate their 1-0 win over Rosenborg in the third round qualifiers. SNS

Celtic will face Astana of Kazakhstan in the Champions League play-offs.

Brendan Rodgers' side booked their place in the final stage of qualifiers when they defeated Rosenborg 1-0 on aggregate.

James Forrest's strike sealed their home victory after a goalless draw in Norway.

Celtic knocked Astana out of the Champions League third round qualifiers last season, beating them 3-2 on aggregate.

Leigh Griffiths scored in the 1-1 draw away from home before opening the scoring in the return tie at Celtic Park.

Moussa Dembele's dramatic stoppage-time penalty, and first goal for the club, prevented the tie from going to extra time.

Astana beat Poland's Legia Warsaw 3-2 on aggregate in the third round of qualifiers. They

The first leg, at Celtic Park, will take place on August 15/16 with the return fixture taking place on August 22/23.

Celtic are guaranteed European football this season after reaching the play-off round. If they fail to overcome Astana in the Champions League they will drop into the Europa League group stages.