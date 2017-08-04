  • STV
Neil Lennon excited by 'sexy' new Premiership season

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

The Hibs boss says good times are ahead for Scottish football as 'big clubs' return.

Excited: Neil Lennon hopes to get close to Aberdeen and Rangers this season.
Excited: Neil Lennon hopes to get close to Aberdeen and Rangers this season.

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon reckons the Scottish Premiership is "sexier" with his team back in it this year.

Added to the promotions in respective previous seasons of Rangers and Heart of Midlothian, the 46-year-old head coach sees good times ahead for Scottish football.

Players such as Greg Stewart at Aberdeen, Christophe Berra at Hearts and Graham Dorrans at Rangers have been tempted back north from the English leagues, while Hibs themselves have signed six internationals.

Lithuanians Deivydas Matulevicius and Vykintas Slivka, Scotland's Steven Whittaker, Ireland cap Anthony Stokes, Israel's Ofir Marciano and Efe Ambrose of Nigeria have all joined on permanent deals.

Lennon said: "I think the league's a lot sexier now than it was a couple of years ago. There are big clubs back in and they are spending a bit of money again.

"There are brackets - you've got Celtic and then the next group is Aberdeen and Rangers. Then the rest of us are fighting over fourth, fifth and sixth all the way down to avoiding relegation.

"It is a good league and I think everyone is looking forward to it."

Lennon's task will be to take his newly-promoted charges as close to the "second bracket" he identifies.

With bigger budgets at both Ibrox and Pittordrie, the former Celtic manager knows it will be a tough task to achieve inside one season.

Lennon said: "It will all depend on consistency of performance because we can't compete with Rangers financially. They are spending millions.

"Aberdeen have sold Jonny Hayes and brought in a few good players. They've had a real structure there under Derek McInnes for a few years where he seems to improve them every year.

"So they are a strong outfit and they will be there or thereabouts up the top. We want to be in amongst it as well but we have to earn the right to do that."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.