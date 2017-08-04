Transfer Talk: Celtic's defender solution, Coyle to Hearts?

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Owen Coyle: Hoping Hearts job is in the bag. SNS

The search continues for managerless Hearts but Celtic will not be putting any more thought into their shopping.

Brendan Rodgers has said they will not be replacing injured centre backs Dedryck Boyata or Erik Sviatchenko.

Owen Coyle, meanwhile, has applied for the vacant Hearts job and is hoping the Edinburgh side will turn their attention to him.

And Partick Thistle have signed Czech defender Milan Nitriansky on a one-year deal.

