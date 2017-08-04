Apollon 2-0 Aberdeen: Talking points as Dons crash out

Aberdeen exited the Europa League at the third qualifing round for a fourth consecutive year.

Shay Logan: The defender reflects on a missed opportunity in Larnaca. SNS

Aberdeen crashed out of the Europa League at the third qualifying round stage for a fourth consecutive season after losing 2-0 to Apollon Limassol.

Here we look at the key talking points from a tough night for the Dons in Cyprus on and off the park.

Dons wilt in the heat

Playing in temperatures of more than 30C at kick-off was always likely to prove a challenge for the Scots and so it proved.

The Dons visibly wilted as the humid conditions in Larnaca took their toll, conceding a decisive second with four minutes left.

Derek McInnes' side set about the first leg at Pittodrie with an intensity and tempo that at times overwhelmed the Cypriots.

They were unable to replicate such a high press in the sweltering Mediterranean summer heat, however.

Interruption: Play is halted after Apollon fans left off flares. SNS

Pittodrie side lack punch without Rooney

Aberdeen struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout, let down by a lack of punch in attack with chief poacher Adam Rooney sidelined.

Jayden Stockley led the line in the Irishman's absence but laboured and was unable to provide a focal point to the away side's attack.

The 24-year-old was not helped by poor passing from his teammates, however, who turned over possession carelessly throughout.

In hindsight, Derek McInnes may think the physical presence and ball-retention capabilities of the benched Greg Tansey would have helped the Dons cause.

Apollon run down the clock and Aberdeen run out of time

The stop-start nature of the second half did not help the visitors case as the home fans continued to let off flares that disrupted proceedings - with one landing in the back of Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis' net.

This, coupled with recurring water breaks due to the sweltering heat and a home side happy to slow down the pace of the game, meant the Dons were unable to find their rhythm.

The Scottish Premiership runners-up did press late on, with Ryan Christie going close to bringing the tie level, but the Scottish side ran out of time as the clock wound down.

Ryan Christie: The Dons midfielder lies dejected at full-time. SNS

Post-match violence mars match

The main talking point from Cyprus occurred after the match had ended.

Riot police armed with batons entered the away end and used pepper spray on supporters after clashes with stewards.

Aberdeen have already launched a probe into the trouble, with McInnes left unimpressed.

He said: "I am hearing our fans got treated terribly as well by the stewards here, steaming in with flares and tear gas and everything else to defuse the situation.

"I didn't get to see it but I am hearing it second hand and you have seen some of the stuff that was going on, things getting thrown on to the pitch, people spitting into the dugout, flares getting thrown on - that's when you should have seen the stewards being more visible, not treating our fans the way they did."