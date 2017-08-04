  • STV
  • MySTV

Apollon 2-0 Aberdeen: Talking points as Dons crash out

Daryn MacRae

Aberdeen exited the Europa League at the third qualifing round for a fourth consecutive year.

Shay Logan: The defender reflects on a missed opportunity in Larnaca.
Shay Logan: The defender reflects on a missed opportunity in Larnaca. SNS

Aberdeen crashed out of the Europa League at the third qualifying round stage for a fourth consecutive season after losing 2-0 to Apollon Limassol.

Here we look at the key talking points from a tough night for the Dons in Cyprus on and off the park.

Dons wilt in the heat

Playing in temperatures of more than 30C at kick-off was always likely to prove a challenge for the Scots and so it proved.

The Dons visibly wilted as the humid conditions in Larnaca took their toll, conceding a decisive second with four minutes left.

Derek McInnes' side set about the first leg at Pittodrie with an intensity and tempo that at times overwhelmed the Cypriots.

They were unable to replicate such a high press in the sweltering Mediterranean summer heat, however.

Interruption: Play is halted after Apollon fans left off flares.
Interruption: Play is halted after Apollon fans left off flares. SNS

Pittodrie side lack punch without Rooney

Aberdeen struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout, let down by a lack of punch in attack with chief poacher Adam Rooney sidelined.

Jayden Stockley led the line in the Irishman's absence but laboured and was unable to provide a focal point to the away side's attack.

The 24-year-old was not helped by poor passing from his teammates, however, who turned over possession carelessly throughout.

In hindsight, Derek McInnes may think the physical presence and ball-retention capabilities of the benched Greg Tansey would have helped the Dons cause.

Apollon run down the clock and Aberdeen run out of time

The stop-start nature of the second half did not help the visitors case as the home fans continued to let off flares that disrupted proceedings - with one landing in the back of Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis' net.

This, coupled with recurring water breaks due to the sweltering heat and a home side happy to slow down the pace of the game, meant the Dons were unable to find their rhythm.

The Scottish Premiership runners-up did press late on, with Ryan Christie going close to bringing the tie level, but the Scottish side ran out of time as the clock wound down.

Ryan Christie: The Dons midfielder lies dejected at full-time.
Ryan Christie: The Dons midfielder lies dejected at full-time. SNS

Post-match violence mars match

The main talking point from Cyprus occurred after the match had ended.

Riot police armed with batons entered the away end and used pepper spray on supporters after clashes with stewards.

Aberdeen have already launched a probe into the trouble, with McInnes left unimpressed.

He said: "I am hearing our fans got treated terribly as well by the stewards here, steaming in with flares and tear gas and everything else to defuse the situation.

"I didn't get to see it but I am hearing it second hand and you have seen some of the stuff that was going on, things getting thrown on to the pitch, people spitting into the dugout, flares getting thrown on - that's when you should have seen the stewards being more visible, not treating our fans the way they did."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1394998-aberdeen-boss-blasts-cyprus-stewards-over-fan-treatment/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.