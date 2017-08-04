  • STV
Ian Cathro sacking 'shows pressure of playing for Hearts'

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

Full back Michael Smith says the players let down their former head coach.

Michael Smith: 'This is a massive club.'
Michael Smith: 'This is a massive club.' SNS Group

The sacking of Ian Cathro underlined the pressure the Hearts players are under to perform, according to Michael Smith.

The Northern Irishman was signed by Cathro in the summer but after just four competitive matches Hearts are now on the lookout for a new head coach after they failed to qualify from their League Cup group.

It may be all change before the season has even started but former Peterborough full back Smith insisted he already knew that expectations were high.

He said: "As soon as I came here and walked around talking to people it became apparent this is a massive club.

"We are expected to do certain things and that's why you come to a massive club like this, because the pressure is always on.

"I want to feel that pressure, I want to say I can perform under that pressure and go on to win things."

Cathro's work on the training pitch was lauded by players but outsiders have speculated he was unable to motivate his squad on match days.

Smith, who hopes to add to his one Northern Ireland cap by showing strong form in the Scottish Premiership season this year, said the blame should lie with the players.

The 29-year-old said: "From what I saw he was fine with all that. Motivation in the changing room before games was fine.

"At the end of the day it came down to the players on the pitch and collectively we just weren't good enough.

"We just hadn't clicked yet. There are a few new players and a new shape for most of us and it didn't click in time for him and he paid the price for it."

Now Jon Daly has taken interim charge with Austin MacPhee continuing as assistant head coach, and Smith said the focus has been on relaxing the players and getting them smiling again.

He said: "Whenever your coach gets sacked you're always shocked and saddened on that day but the quicker you get over it the better.

"The training helps - we've had a little bit of fun this week as well as the hard work and competitive small games.

"There's not been a lot of disruption. With Jon and Austin it has been intense, fun, positive and gearing us towards the Celtic game."

He added: "It's the toughest fixture of the season. People give us no chance so we go there with no expectations.

"We'll go and set out what we are planning and hopefully upset them.

"Somebody has got to beat them sooner or later, so why not us?"

