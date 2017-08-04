Goalkeeper Cammy Bell rejoins Kilmarnock on two-year deal

The 30-year-old agreed to leave Dundee United after being put up for sale.

Cammy Bell: Goalkeeper in his previous spell at Rugby Park. © SNS Group

Kilmarnock have completed the signing of goalkeeper Cammy Bell on a two-year-deal.

The 30-year-old keeper left Dundee United after the Scottish Championship club tweeted that he was up for sale.

He has now re-signed with Killie for years after leaving. He started his career at the Rugby Park club, making 115 appearances before joining Rangers.

Manager Lee McCulloch told the club's website: "Cammy is an experienced goalkeeper who is very familiar with the club and the fans.

"He provides great competition for the other goalkeepers and I'm delighted to have him onboard."