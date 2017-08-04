Sviatchenko to miss Celtic's Champions League play-offs

The defender has been ruled out for up to six weeks with ligament damage.

Erik Sviatchenko played less than half an hour in Norway. SNS

Erik Sviatchenko has been ruled out of Celtic's decisive Champions League play-offs against Astana with a knee injury.

The defender had to be substituted 25 minutes into the third round qualifier against Rosenborg which Celtic went on to win 1-0.

Sviatchenko was left on crutches after damaging his ligaments and has now been ruled out for up to six weeks.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed the results when speaking to the media ahead of the start of the new season on Saturday.

"He'll probably be out for up to six weeks which is disappointing," he said. "It could have been worse but he we have to take it it's six weeks.

"He will probably not be back until September now."

Celtic are also without defender Dedryck Boyata who was ruled out until October after being injured in a pre-season friendly against Slavia Prague.