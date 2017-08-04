  • STV
Brendan Rodgers questions recruitment policy at Hearts

Daryn MacRae

The Celtic boss gave his thoughts on Ian Cathro's reign at Tynecastle.

Brendan Rodgers has questioned the recruitment policy at Hearts during Ian Cathro's time in charge.

On the eve of Celtic's season opener with the Tynecastle club, the Hoops boss revealed his empathy for former Hearts boss Ian Cathro.

Rodgers cited a "mismatch" between playing style as recruitment as being key to Cathro's downfall.

"I've real empathy for Ian," said Rodgers. "When he came in, he was a young coach and he took over in a difficult period of the season.

"Robbie Neilson had done a great job at Hearts, when he left they were second.

"Ian wanted to bring his own ideas and he should. He's clearly proven he's a very good coach. He'd some excellent jobs in Europe then came back and went to Newcastle.

"So he's obviously no fool and he's obviously a very good coach."

He added: "He was given the trust of the board to take on the job and I'm sad for him he didn't get the opportunity to do it how he wants to do it.

"For me watching the team over his period, it always looked a little bit confused in terms of what he wanted and maybe what other people wanted.

"And that was clear because when you play the style of football I can see he is trying to coach and you look at the types of players that were brought in, there's a mismatch.

"He's trying to play football and you're bringing in players that play a direct game so it makes me ask where the players are coming from or if they are his."

Cathro's eight-month tenure at Hearts came to an end four days before the Scottish Premiership begins after the club suffered a calamitous exit from the League Cup.

Rodgers believes the 31-year-old will have no problem finding another job.

He said: "He'll learn from it and clearly go on and get another job.

"This sharpens your teeth as a manager, there is nothing like being in the spotlight.

"But he'll go away and he'll think about what he can do better and he'll take that into his job and wherever he goes that club will get a very good manager."

