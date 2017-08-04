  • STV
  • MySTV

Kenny Miller: Refreshed Rangers can get closer to Celtic

Daryn MacRae

The 37-year-old striker expects an improved performance from his club this season.

Kenny Miller: The veteran striker said he would not make 'crazy predictions'.
Kenny Miller: The veteran striker said he would not make 'crazy predictions'. SNS

Kenny Miller says he expects a new-look Rangers side to be more competitive this season.

The Ibrox outfit finished 39 points behind runaway champions Celtic in third place last time out.

The striker is confident of a better performance this campaign after manager Pedro Caixinha revamped the Rangers squad with nine new faces.

The 37-year-old said: "I am not going to make predictions because you could end up with egg on your face. We are looking to be competitive and to do that we needed better players.

"I won't predict where we could finish, we want to put up a bigger challenge and obviously when you set out at the start of the season you want to finish as high as you possibly can - and that is first position.

"I am not going to say we are going to win the league but what I want us to be is far more competitive over the course of the season to be more successful."

He added: "I want us to be better and everybody in that dressing room is working towards us being better.

"It will be a competitive league, whether that be for the title or for second, third or fourth spot. It is a season to look forward to.

"I'm not going to make crazy predictions but we're definitely confident that will be a lot closer this season."

Pedro Caixinha has claimed the Ibrox side are experiencing their best period since his arrival having bounced back from a "long hangover" after being dumped out of the Europa League by Progres Neiderkorn.

Miller though is refusing to get carried away with their recent performances against Marseille, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

"We've got to be realistic, they are pre-season games," said the veteran frontman. 

"But had we not got those results then there would have been a lot more pressure building into the first game."

He added: "The supporters of the club are definitely entitled to their opinions and to vent their frustrations when things don't go well.

"We are looking to be better, it was frustrating for everybody last season in the way it went, it was stop-start and our form was patchy at best.

"We need to have a far higher level of consistency this year and it is important we start well."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.