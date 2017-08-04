Kenny Miller: Refreshed Rangers can get closer to Celtic

The 37-year-old striker expects an improved performance from his club this season.

Kenny Miller says he expects a new-look Rangers side to be more competitive this season.

The Ibrox outfit finished 39 points behind runaway champions Celtic in third place last time out.

The striker is confident of a better performance this campaign after manager Pedro Caixinha revamped the Rangers squad with nine new faces.

The 37-year-old said: "I am not going to make predictions because you could end up with egg on your face. We are looking to be competitive and to do that we needed better players.

"I won't predict where we could finish, we want to put up a bigger challenge and obviously when you set out at the start of the season you want to finish as high as you possibly can - and that is first position.

"I am not going to say we are going to win the league but what I want us to be is far more competitive over the course of the season to be more successful."

He added: "I want us to be better and everybody in that dressing room is working towards us being better.

"It will be a competitive league, whether that be for the title or for second, third or fourth spot. It is a season to look forward to.

"I'm not going to make crazy predictions but we're definitely confident that will be a lot closer this season."

Pedro Caixinha has claimed the Ibrox side are experiencing their best period since his arrival having bounced back from a "long hangover" after being dumped out of the Europa League by Progres Neiderkorn.

Miller though is refusing to get carried away with their recent performances against Marseille, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

"We've got to be realistic, they are pre-season games," said the veteran frontman.

"But had we not got those results then there would have been a lot more pressure building into the first game."

He added: "The supporters of the club are definitely entitled to their opinions and to vent their frustrations when things don't go well.

"We are looking to be better, it was frustrating for everybody last season in the way it went, it was stop-start and our form was patchy at best.

"We need to have a far higher level of consistency this year and it is important we start well."