Jack Ross extends contract at St Mirren until 2020

The Buddies boss and assistant Jamie Fowler have penned new three-year deals.

Jack Ross: The St Mirren boss has extended his stay in Paisley. SNS

St Mirren manager Jack Ross and his assistant James Fowler have signed new three-year deals with the Scottish Championship club.

The duo, who joined the Buddies in October year, have extended their stay in Paisley until June 2020 after steering the club to safety.

Ross rejected the advances of Dundee at the end of May before agreeing to a new deal in principle, which he has signed before the club's season opener this weekend against Falkirk.

Buddies chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick told the club's official website: "We are delighted to get these deals completed.

"Jack and James are two highly thought-of young coaches and have done a tremendous job since coming in last season.

"The club has lacked a bit of stability over the last few years so it's great to get these contracts agreed. We are really excited to see what happens in the season ahead."