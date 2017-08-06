Winning Premiership openers for Rangers and Aberdeen

Graham Dorrans' debut double gave Rangers a winning start to the season.

Graham Dorrans' debut double gave Rangers a winning start to the new Ladbrokes Premiership season as they overcame Motherwell 2-1 at Fir Park.

The boyhood Gers fan marked his first competitive start with a goal inside four minutes, but the Light Blues found themselves pegged back just before the break when Ben Heneghan headed home.

Dorrans capped off his dream introduction, however, when he slotted home a second-half penalty to ease the pressure on boss Pedro Caixinha, who came under early scrutiny after a shock Europa League departure.

Aberdeen, who pipped Rangers to runners-up position behind Celtic last season, registered a 2-0 victory.

Derek McInnes' side took a 26th-minute lead over Hamilton through Anthony O'Connor at Pittodrie but had to wait for a sending off to make matters safe.

Xavier Thomas was booked twice in the space of eight second-half minutes to leave the visitors at a numerical disadvantage and substitute Miles Storey eventually made them pay in the closing moments.