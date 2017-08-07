Graham Dorrans: Misspelt Rangers top was lucky for me

The midfielder played the first half with 'Doorans' printed on his back.

Graham Dorrans celebrates the perfect start to his Rangers career against Motherwell at Fir Park. SNS

Graham Dorrans joked his dream Rangers debut was due to the misspelt shirt he had to wear against Motherwell.

The midfielder slotted home his first two goals for the club in the 2-1 win at Fir Park on Sunday.

The first came after just four minutes before he added what proved to be the winner, from the penalty spot, just before the hour mark.

Dorrans played the first half of the game with "Doorans" printed on the back of his top following kitman Jimmy Bell's pre-match error.

But the lifelong Light Blues fan laughed about it at full time, pointing out it was clearly a lucky charm.

When asked if he noticed the mistake before the game he smiled: "No, Jimmy told me. It was fine in the end and the shirt I had on was lucky for me in the end.

"I was excited before the game. It was something I've always dreamed of since I was a kid.

"But I've been a professional for a long time and I know what you need to do and what it takes to go out there. So I was focused and I was fine."

The Rangers victory, which was sealed after Louis Moult's elbow barge on Fabio Cardoso led to Dorrans' second of the afternoon from the penalty spot, gave them a satisfying start to the new campaign.

Dorrans added: "It was our first competitive game together and we've got some new players. We were under the cosh a little bit towards the end and we saw it out well.

"But it's something we will work on and as we gel as a team and get more games and sessions together I'm sure that will come."