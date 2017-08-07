Aberdeen and Apollon Limassol charged for Euro scenes

Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat in Cyprus was marred by the post-match clashes.

SNS

Aberdeen and Apollon Limassol have been charged by UEFA after the scenes which marred their Europa League qualifier.

Travelling supporters clashed with stewards and police following Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat at the AEK Arena in Larnaca at the start of August.

Aberdeen have been charged for crowd disturbances and having no stewards travel with supporters, the latter breaching UEFA's safety and security regulations.

Apollon Limasson, meanwhile, have been charged with setting off fireworks, throwing objects and the improper conduct of the team, all breaches of UEFA's disciplinary regulations.

Punches and kicks were exchanged before riot police, wielding batons and aiming pepper spray at fans, quickly took over.

The Pittodrie club launched their own investigation after two travelling supporters were left hospitalised in Larnaca. One fan was left with a fractured knee and another required stitches after supporters fought amongst themselves and with security staff and police.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Thursday, August, 17.